IAF chopper With CDS Bipin Rawat on Board Crashes in Tamil Nadu Video: An Indian Air Force helicopter with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat on board crashed in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor on Wednesday. There were fourteen people on board, according to sources. According to sources, CDS Bipin Rawat’s staff and family members were on board the Mi-series chopper along with him when it crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Several teams are at the site carrying out search and rescue operations. The Indian Air Force confirmed the incident on Twitter and said an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.