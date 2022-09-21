Raju Srivastava death: Comedian Raju Srivastava who made millions of people laugh took his last breath in AIIMS hospital at the age of 58. The news of his death was confirmed by his family. The legendary comedian was admitted to the hospital after he suffered a major heart attack. He did not gain consciousness for over a month despite the efforts made by doctors. He is survived by his wife Shikha and their children, Antara and Ayushman. RIP Raju Srivastava. Watch this video.Also Read - RIP Raju Srivastava: A Look Into Comedy King's Journey From Auto Driver to Gajodhar Bhaiya