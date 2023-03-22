Top Trending Videos

Breaking News: Youth Sing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ Outside Cafe In Gurugram, Garner Applause | Watch Video

Published: March 22, 2023 4:02 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

The atmosphere outside a cafe in Gurugram turned spiritual as a group of youth started singing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. The group held an enthralling jamming session garnering applauds from the gathered audience. They mesmerized the crowd with their outstanding performance.

