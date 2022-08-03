: The attitude towards Breastfeeding in India is generally influenced by social, cultural and economic factors, many women fail to openly share their problems and choosing between work life and breast feeding becomes quite challenging for them. Whether be it breast feeding or maternity concerns, World Breastfeeding week, gives us an opportunity to educate, promote and support progressive trends to normalize breastfeeding as a special bond between the baby and mother. India.com in conversation with us Dr. Sumita Saha, consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician, Fortis Hospital Kolkata about the breastfeeding myths, tips for breastfeeding and breastfeeding and cancer.

Busting Myths about breastfeeding: