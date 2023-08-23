Home

BRICS Summit: PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome As He Arrives In South Africa For BRICS Summit

BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22 landed at Waterkloof Airforce Base in South Africa. During his visit, PM Modi will attend the 15th BRICS summit. BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The BRICS summit will be held from August 22-24. This will be PM Modi’s third visit to South Africa and the trip marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

