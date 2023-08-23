BRICS Summit: PM Modi Gets Grand Welcome As He Arrives In South Africa For BRICS Summit

Top Trending Videos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22 landed at Waterkloof Airforce Base in South Africa. During his visit, PM Modi will attend the 15th BRICS summit. BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Published: August 23, 2023 12:45 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

BRICS Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 22 landed at Waterkloof Airforce Base in South Africa. During his visit, PM Modi will attend the 15th BRICS summit. BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The BRICS summit will be held from August 22-24. This will be PM Modi’s third visit to South Africa and the trip marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa.

