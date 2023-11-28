Home

Video Gallery

“Bring them home” Families of Israeli hostages plead for release | Israel-Hamas war

“Bring them home” Families of Israeli hostages plead for release | Israel-Hamas war

Family members of the hostages who were abducted by Hamas last month assembled outside the American Red Cross National Headquarters on ...

Family members of the hostages who were abducted by Hamas last month

assembled outside the American Red Cross National Headquarters on November 27. They urged the international community to maintain pressure and demand the release of the hostages. The relatives held photos and invoked the names of their captured loved ones as they pleaded for help. Boaz Atzili whose cousin Aviv Atzilli was presumably taken hostage along with his wife Liat Atzilli from their hometown, says, “…Whether it’s Lashkar-e-Taiba or Hamas these attacks on civilians should not happen and we should all be united against any kind of act of terror.