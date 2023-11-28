By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
“Bring them home” Families of Israeli hostages plead for release | Israel-Hamas war
Family members of the hostages who were abducted by Hamas last month
assembled outside the American Red Cross National Headquarters on November 27. They urged the international community to maintain pressure and demand the release of the hostages. The relatives held photos and invoked the names of their captured loved ones as they pleaded for help. Boaz Atzili whose cousin Aviv Atzilli was presumably taken hostage along with his wife Liat Atzilli from their hometown, says, “…Whether it’s Lashkar-e-Taiba or Hamas these attacks on civilians should not happen and we should all be united against any kind of act of terror.