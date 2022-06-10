Best vegetables for diabetes: Diabetes has become a common health issue these days. Every other person is struggling with blood sugar levels. If not cured timely, the disease can cause various severe health problems. To manage diabetes, you need to control your blood sugar level for which you need to have a proper diet. In his video, we have listed some of the top vegetables that you should include in your diet if you want to control diabetes. Watch video.Also Read - Health Benefits Of Anjeer: Top 5 Reasons Why You Must Include Dried Figs In Your Diet - Watch Video