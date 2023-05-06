Buddha Purnima 2023: Indian Embassy In US Celebrates Buddha Purnima In Washington – Watch Video
Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and other dignitaries of the Indian diaspora took part in the celebrations. Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism
Indian Embassy In US Celebrates Buddha Purnima: Indian Embassy in US celebrated Buddha Purnima on May 06. Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and other dignitaries of the Indian diaspora took part in the celebrations. Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. Watch video.
Also Watch
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.