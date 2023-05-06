Home

Video Gallery

Buddha Purnima 2023: Indian Embassy In US Celebrates Buddha Purnima In Washington – Watch Video

Buddha Purnima 2023: Indian Embassy In US Celebrates Buddha Purnima In Washington – Watch Video

Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and other dignitaries of the Indian diaspora took part in the celebrations. Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism

Indian Embassy In US Celebrates Buddha Purnima: Indian Embassy in US celebrated Buddha Purnima on May 06. Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu and other dignitaries of the Indian diaspora took part in the celebrations. Buddha Purnima is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. Watch video.