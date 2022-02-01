Budget 2022 Cryptocurrency Tax News Updates:
India’s crypto tax regime has finally been declared by FM in the budget 2022. Though, the government has taken a firm stand on crypto assets by announcing 30 per cent tax on such income. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech quoted that 30 per cent tax would charged on income from transfer of virtual digital assets. Further, she announced gifts in virtual digital assets would be taxed too. Crypto currency industry experts Siddharth Menon, COO, WazirX and Neha Nagar- Finfluencer, Founder and CEO of TaxationHelp.in share insights on the announcements on crypto currency in budget 2022-2023. Find out whether this move by the government on crypto would be positive or negative for the industry.Also Read - Budget 2022: How FM Sitharaman's Announcements Will Impact India’s Middle Class | Explained Also Read - Budget 2022: From Affordable Housing To Urban Planning, Key Takeaways For Real Estate Sector Also Read - Budget Highlights 2022-2023: Sector-wise Highlights of 2022 Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; WATCH