India’s crypto tax regime has finally been declared by FM in the budget 2022. Though, the government has taken a firm stand on crypto assets by announcing 30 per cent tax on such income. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech quoted that 30 per cent tax would charged on income from transfer of virtual digital assets. Further, she announced gifts in virtual digital assets would be taxed too. Crypto currency industry experts Siddharth Menon, COO, WazirX and Neha Nagar- Finfluencer, Founder and CEO of TaxationHelp.in share insights on the announcements on crypto currency in budget 2022-2023. Find out whether this move by the government on crypto would be positive or negative for the industry.