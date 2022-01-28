Budget 2022: On February 1, 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Union Budget 2022 in Parliament. The Budget announcements will not just affect the industrialist, businessman but it will also affect common people like housewives. So in this video, we spoke to some housewives to know their perspective on budget 2022.Also Read - Budget 2022: What Common Man Really Expects From Union Budget 2022; Watch Video