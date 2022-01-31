Union Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman will be unveiling the Union Budget 2022 on 1st of February. Various industries face major loss due to the pandemic, one of them being Agriculture industry which is one of the biggest employer in the country. As we are heading towards an economic recovery, agriculture sector expects more technological advancement and provide farmers with additional subsidies from the upcoming budget. In this video, Ajay Kakra, Leader, Food and Agriculture, PWC, India will give us a brief insight on what agriculture sector demands from Government. Watch video.Also Read - Budget 2022: What Does Fintech Industry Expect From Upcoming Union Budget? Know What Experts Say