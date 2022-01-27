Budget expectations 2022, Power sector: The union budget announcement is round the corner and business and economic leaders are eagerly waiting for the union budget announcement by FM Nirmala Sitharaman. The power or renewable energy sector has been in limelight lately. This year it can see the installation of new power transmission lines. The power sector is expecting some positive announcements from the upcoming Union Budget. Let’s watch this video to know what it can expect from the government and what strategies and measures will be taken to boost the sector.Also Read - Budget 2022: Budgets of India Which Got Historical, Know All About it