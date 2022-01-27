Budget expectations 2022, Retail sector: As FM Nirmala Sitharaman will be announcing the 32nd Union Budget on 1st February, it would be interesting to see what will the Budget 2022 has in stored for the retail sector. Like other sectors of budget, retail sector too has many expectations from the Government. Let us have a look at what they are and what strategies have been made to boost it.Also Read - Budget 2022: Here's What Power Sector Is Expecting From Nirmala Sitharaman In Upcoming Budget; Watch Video