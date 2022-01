History Of Union Budget: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce Union Budge for 2022 on 1st February. But have you ever wondered about the history of Budget? You will be shocked to know that Union Budget is actually older than independence. Yes! You heard that right! Budget was first presented in the year 1860. Watch this video to know 10 interesting facts about Union Budget.Also Read - Budget 2022: What Can Real Estate Sector Expect From Upcoming Union Budget? Watch Video To Find Out