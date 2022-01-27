Budget 2022: How union budget is different from interim budget, All you need to know
: Union budget is announced by central government annually and presented in the parliament. Interim budget is announced just before the general election. This budget is presented by the Government in the Parliament when there is no time to present the complete budget.Also Read - Union Budget 2022: What Are Source Of Income In Budget? Watch Video To Find Also Read - Union Budget 2022: Who Has Presented Most Number Of Budgets So Far? Watch Video To Find Out Also Read - Budget 2022: Know About The Iconic Rules of Union Budget, Must Watch Video