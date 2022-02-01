Know What Railways Expects From Government : As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce the Union Budget 2022, Indian Railways are expecting major upgrade in budget allocation. As per reports, there might be a 20 percent rise in FY22 estimates. Watch video to find out what more railways expects from the Government.Also Read - Nirmala Sitharaman Ditches Red, Chooses an Orange Handloom Saree For Union Budget 2022 Presentation - See Pics