Budget 2022: The preparations for th anouncement of Union Budget is gong on in full swing. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be announcing Union Budget for the year 2022-2023 o 1st of February, Tuesday. This budget will be focusing on the Covid-19 ravaged industries in order to boost India's economic growth. However, this year Halwa ceremony wont be held in order to keep the deadly Omicron variant under control.