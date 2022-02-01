Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-2023. Watch video to know about the key announcements made by her on the tax front. Income tax slabs remain the same. While, FM has reduced alternate minimum tax on co-operative societies tax rate to 15 per cent from 18.5 per cent. Now, taxpayers can now file an updated return within 2 years from the relevant assessment year. While, a major announcement was made on the crypto front, gift of cryptocurrencies to be taxed at the receiver’s end. 30 per cent tax on proceeds of virtual/digital assets with no deductions other than cost of acquisition will be charged. 1 per cent TDS will be levied on payments made on transfer of digital assets. Watch full vide to know in detail about the changes to the tax structure.