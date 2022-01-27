Budget expectations 2022, Infrastructure sector: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to announce Union Budget on 1st February. As we know that Covid-19 has badly impacted infrastructure sector, government is going to take some crucial steps to boost and regain it. The infrastructure sector is expecting some positive announcements from the upcoming Union Budget. Let’s watch this video to know what it can expect from the government and what steps and measures will be taken to boost the sector.Also Read - Budget 2022: What Can We Expect From Hospitality Sector This Year? Measures To Make It Better; Watch Video