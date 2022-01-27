Budget expectations 2022, Real Estate sector: As FM Nirmala Sitharaman will be announcing the 32nd Union Budget on 1st February, it would be interesting to see what will the Budget 2022 has in stored for the real estate sector. As we know that Covid-19 had a bad impact on industrial sectors, one of them being Real Estate sector and that’s why it is expecting more growth in forms of more tax benefits, home loans, affordable housing and new provisioning for rental housing. Lets watch this video on what more does real estate sector expects from the Government.Also Read - Budget 2022: Here's What Retail Sector Expects From Government, What Are Steps To Boost It? Watch Video