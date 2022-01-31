Budget 2022: FM Nirmala Sitharaman will be announcing 32nd Union Budget on February 1. As we know that the education sector is one of the most pivotal sectors in the country that demands proper resources and strategies to boost itself up.. Due to the pandemic the various sectors like healthcare, finance and education sector have suffered major losses. Education industry is currently witnessing infrastructural and financial challenges and that’s why it has high hopes from the this years union budget. In this video, Dr. Mayank Joshipura, associate dean research and PHD Programme, will tell us in brief about what education sector wants from Government. WatchAlso Read - Budget 2022: Here's What MSME Sector Expects FM Sitharaman To Announce Tomorrow