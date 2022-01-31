Budget 2022: There’s a massive change in MSME sector after being hit by the pandemic for more than two years. The small and medium business ecosystem has seen a drastic change by turning more towards digitalization and is also looking up for measures and strategies to boost it. As, FM Nirmala Sitharaman is all geared to unveil the Budget for this year on 1st of November, Mr. D.P Goel, who is a co-chair MSME Committee, PHD Chamber and Mr. Pradeep Sureka, president of Indian Chamber of Commerce, will give us a brief insight on what MSME is expecting from the government to strengthen itself. Watch video to know more.Also Read - Budget 2022: Here's What Agriculture Industry Expects From Upcoming Union Budget, Expert Speaks; Watch Video