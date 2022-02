What Is Guillotine? We get to hear new and different terms and definitions whenever Budget arrives. Some of these terms are really tough and hard to understand. One of such terms is Guillotine. Do you know what Guillotine is? In this video we will explain what it means, who applies for it and the procedure as well. Watch video to know moreAlso Read - Budget 2022: Here's How to Download Full PDF of Budget Document on iOS, Android Devices Through Union Budget Mobile App