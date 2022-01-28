What is budget? Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be announcing Union Budget 2022 on 1st of February. But what actually is budget? It basically is a financial plan for a defined period. Sometimes, it becomes pretty difficult for common masses to understand what actually Budget is. So we have explained Budget in a very simpler way for your easy understanding. Watch video.Also Read - Budget 2022: What Is Wealth Tax? Know Reason Behind It's Abolishment, Explained; Watch Video