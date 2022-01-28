What Is Wealth Tax? India’s tax system includes different types of tax, one of which is wealth tax or net worth tax. Wealth tax is direct tax that works on reducing the inequalities of wealth. It is imposed on the richer section of society. The Government abolished Wealth tax in the budget 2015 which simplified the tax structure. In this video, we have explained wealth tax in detail and why it was abolished.Also Read - Budget 2022-23 on 1st February in Paperless Form, No Halwa Ceremony This Year Due to COVID