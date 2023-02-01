Budget 2023: A Look Into FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Elegant Attires Over The Years – Watch Video

Home

FM Nirmala Sitharaman has wore significant statement-making handloom sarees each year while presenting the Union Budget since year 2019. So, through this video, let us take a look at her elegant saree looks over the years. Watch video.

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday i.e. 1st of February. As the FM gears up for budget, many are watching out for the signature saree the Minister chooses this year. The Finance Minister this year chose a stunning red saree with a brown border. Just like this year, Nirmala Sitharaman has donned significant statement-making handloom sarees each year while presenting the Union Budget since year 2019. So, through this video, let us take a look at her elegant saree looks over the years. Watch video.