Budget 2023: Congress Attacks PM Modi’s Government Ahead Of Union Budget 2023 – Watch Video

Budget 2023: Kharge said if the government through the President is claiming that the country has progressed so much, then why the poor continue to suffer due to unemployment and high inflation,

Budget 2023: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said there is nothing new in the President’s address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament and she has said whatever the government has to say. He said if the government through the President is claiming that the country has progressed so much, then why the poor continue to suffer due to unemployment and high inflation, even as he alleged that the schemes renamed by the Modi government are not reaching out to the poorest of the poor.