Home

Video Gallery

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Set To Present Budget Today – Watch Video

Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Set To Present Budget Today – Watch Video

Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her 5th Budget today at 11pm. This is the BJP government's last full Budget before the 2024 general elections.

Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her 5th Budget today at 11pm. This is the BJP government’s last full Budget before the 2024 general elections. Watch video as she arrives with Bahikhata.