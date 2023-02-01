Home

Budget 2023: Income Tax Rebate Extended On Income Up to Rs 7 Lakhs, Here’s What Changed In Taxes – Watch Video

New tax regime: The FM in her Budget gave a rebate of income earned up to Rs 7 lakh, up from Rs 5 lakh earlier under new tax regime. Watch video.

Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented budget today. She announced major changes related to tax for to give relief to the tax payers. The FM in her Budget gave a rebate of income earned up to Rs 7 lakh, up from Rs 5 lakh earlier under new tax regime. Checkout all the major changes that has been done in the tax regime.