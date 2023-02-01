Home

Video Gallery

Budget 2023 Key Highlights: Major Announcements By FM Nirmala Sitharaman – Watch Video

Budget 2023 Key Highlights: Major Announcements By FM Nirmala Sitharaman – Watch Video

Budget 2023 highlights: No tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh a year in new tax regime. New tax regime to become the default tax regime. Here are the major highlights of Budget 2023-24. Watch video.

Budget 2023 Key Highlights: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1st of February announced Budget. Sitharaman announced major changed in tax slabs under new tax regime and big boost for railways and capital expenditure. Take a look at the the major highlights of the Budget 2023-24. Watch video.



