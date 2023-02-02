Home

Video Gallery

Budget 2023: Opposition Criticizes Budget Announcements For Women – Watch Video

Budget 2023: Opposition Criticizes Budget Announcements For Women – Watch Video

Nirmala Sitharaman said that for the economic empowerment of women under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihood Mission, 81 lakh self-help groups have been created by mobilising rural women. However, opposition has criticized budget announcement on women.

Union budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced ‘Mahila Samman Saving Certificate’, a small savings scheme for women with a fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent for two years. Finance Minister also said that for the economic empowerment of women under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihood Mission, 81 lakh self-help groups have been created by mobilising rural women. But many have termed the budget disappointing. Watch video for more.