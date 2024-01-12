Home

Video Gallery

Budget 2024-25: 5 BIG Modi government schemes announced in Budget 2023

Budget 2024-25: 5 BIG Modi government schemes announced in Budget 2023

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim budget 2024-24 on February 1st. This time, the annual ...

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim budget 2024-24 on February 1st. This time, the annual document will be an interim one infact I have mentioned it in several of the other vidoes that this budget is just a temprory budget till the Lok Sabha elections are conducted and new goverment is formed.

Trending Now

During his 9-year tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has came up with several new initiatives and schemes for the welfare of the common man. From Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna to PM Awas Yojana, these government schemes helped to a huge number of people all around the country.

You may like to read

Before the budget for the upcoming fiscal is presented, here’s a look at the outlay announced on major Modi government schemes.

First one is Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY) – FM Sitharaman had announced an outlay of Rs 7200 crore, more than Budget 2022 estimates of Rs 6457 crore.

Second Yojna is Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna For the benefit of lakhs of homebuyers, finance minister Sitharaman had announced a 66 per cent hike in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) outlay to Rs 79,590 crore from Rs 48,000 crore in the last budget.

First is Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. An outlay of Rs 4200 crore was declared for the scheme, up from Rs 4177 crore in Budget 2022.

Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman, this is the scheme for which our finance minister had announced an outlay of Rs 11,600 crore versus Rs 10,234 crore for the Mid-Day Meal Scheme.

5th Scheme is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. The scheme announced for the benefit for farmers, which guarantees an annual Rs 6000 payout in three installments, had an outlay of Rs 60,000 crore, down from Rs 68,000m announced in the last budget.

So these are the 5 scheme that we are expecting hike in and follow I.com for more updates.

#budget2024 #naremdramodi #financeminister #niramalasitharaman

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/