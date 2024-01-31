Budget 2024: Date, Time And Where To Watch Live

Home

The central government is all set to present the Union Budget 2024 in the Parliament on February 1. This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s six Budget.

Unlike other years, this time Finance Minister Sitharaman will present an Interim Budget as the Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May. The full Budget is expected to be presented by the new government that will take over after general elections.

Though, there will be no major changes in the policy but this budget will provide an indication of the government’s assessment of India’s economy.

But do you know where and and what time you can watch the budget live?

Let me help you with it. Budget will be presented on Feb 1 in the lok sabha and it will begin at 11 am.

To catch the live streaming of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget speech viewers can tune in to Sansad TV and DD News. PIB will also be broadcasting the Budget online through its official YouTube channel and website.

With this Union Budget will also be live on India.com youtube channel.

Now the question is where to find the budget documents

Once the presentation ends, the Union Budget documents will be available on the official website and the mobile app. Android users can download the app from Google Play and iOS users can find it on the App Store. All information, including download links for the app and the official document, can be accessed here.

