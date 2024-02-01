Home

Video Gallery

Budget 2024: How govt schemes are helping women entrepreneur?

Budget 2024: How govt schemes are helping women entrepreneur?

Government has initiated many schemes for initiating women entrepreneur in India. The share of women-led MSMEs in the country has ...

Government has initiated many schemes for initiating women entrepreneur in India. The share of women-led MSMEs in the country has jumped from 13.72 per cent in the financial year 2010-11 to nearly 20 per cent so far. According to the government data, out of over 2 crore businesses registered on the Udyam portal, 19.43 per cent were owned by women. Among the likely reasons for the growth in the share of women-led or owned MSMEs are schemes introduced by the government over the last decade.

#budget2024 #unionbudget2024 #nirmalasitharaman #financeminister

Trending Now

About Channel:

You may like to read

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/