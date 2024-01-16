Home

Budget 2024: What is CPI Inflation & How it is calculated?

CPI inflation, you must have heard about this term alot of times, today let’s just unfold this term and understand what exactly is CPI, why is it important and how do we calculate it?

The Consumer Price Index or CPI is the combined estimate of the price levels of various goods and services in an economy. It generally refers to goods and services usually purchased for mass consumption.

Understanding the CPI is crucial for understanding the country’s economy’s overall health along with its challenges.

The CPI is one of the most recognised methods to evaluate inflation by policymakers, economists, businessmen, and consumers. It helps to measure the general change in the pricing of consumer goods and services but over a period of time.

The price index is usually calculated monthly or quarterly, depending on the country and its policies. It is used as the benchmark to adjust wages, salaries, and pensions.

Now the question is, how to calculate CPI?

So the RBI and other financial institutions study the CPI to recognise the price change of different products and keep an eye on the CPI inflation.

The CPI is measured using a base year which acts as the starting point.To calculate the CPI, we consider the basket increasing price in 1 year and divide it by the price of the market basket of the base year. The result is multiplied by 100 to arrive at the final CPI value.

I hope it makes you understand how important CPI for our country, follow I.com for more such information.

