Home

Video Gallery

Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why will it not be presented this year?

Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why will it not be presented this year?

Economic Survey, you mut have heard about this term alot of times but do you know what exactly it means ...

Economic Survey, you mut have heard about this term alot of times but do you know what exactly it means basically it is an annual report analysing the growth of the Indian economy over the past year.

Trending Now

It displays the performance of the Indian economy in the past fiscal year, highlighting the highs and lows for better insights for the future.

You may like to read

Like budget is presented by Finanace Minister, Economic survey is presented by the Chief Economic Advisor, CEA on the eve of the Budget presentation, giving a highlight on how the previous budget worked and providing insights on what could come next for the Indian economy.

One of the most significant part of Parliament’s Budget session is the presentation of the Economic Survey and generally it is presented on January 31, but why no economic survey on this Jan 31?

So Since this is not a full fledged Budget session, the Economic Survey will not be presented this year. In fact, no major announcements or changes in policy will be announced on February 1 due to Lok Sabha elections.

#economicsurveyofindia #budget2024 #nirmalasitharaman

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/