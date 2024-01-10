Home

Budget 2024: What is Halwa Ceremony? All you need to know

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to announce the Budget for 2023-24 on February 1 and in a few days, the traditional ‘Halwa Ceremony’ will be held.

So before the Buget is presented, there is a customary Halwa Ceremony that is held. This crucial event signifies the final stages of preparing the union budget and it is inaugurated by the Finance Miniter at the ministry’s headquarters in Delhi.

During the ceremony, the Finanace Minister which is currently Nirmala Sitharaman stirs the halwa in a traditional kadhai and shares it with colleagues, it symbolizes the beginning of the budget compilation process.

Also to maintain secrecy, the officials directly involved in the budget’s creation undergo a ‘lock-in’ and remain confined to the North block unit the budget is presented in the Parliament.

The Halwa Ceremony is held annually in the basement of the north block and the event is attended by the finanace minister and other top ranking officials.

