Home

Video Gallery

Budget 2024: What women entrepreneurs expect from FM Nirmala Sitharaman?

Budget 2024: What women entrepreneurs expect from FM Nirmala Sitharaman?

With interim budget 2024, which is to be announced in February 1st 2024, expeactations of women entrepreneur are rising every ...

With interim budget 2024, which is to be announced in February 1st 2024, expeactations of women entrepreneur are rising every day.

Trending Now

Harpreet Kapoor, CEO & CFO KONVERZ opened up about tax relaxations for women entrepreneurs.

You may like to read

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/