  • Budget 2024: “Will AI Replace Jobs In India?” Expert’s shocking reply

Budget 2024: “Will AI Replace Jobs In India?” Expert’s shocking reply

What is Artificial Intelligence, and how does it work ? Fear of People losing jobs due to Artificial Intelligence, is ...

Updated: January 31, 2024 7:16 PM IST

By Video Desk

What is Artificial Intelligence, and how does it work ? Fear of People losing jobs due to Artificial Intelligence, is it real ?

All these questions surely arise in your mind as well. In an exclusive interview with India.com expert Harpreet Kapoor, Co-founder & CFO Konverz expressed her views about artificial intelligence.
