Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-2023. Watch video to know about the key highlights.

Sector-wise highlights of the 2022 Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Also Read - Budget 2022 'Most Capitalist' Speech Ever Read, Word 'Poor' Occurs Only Twice: Former FM Chidambaram

Four priority areas in Budget to steer economy for 25 years PM Gati Shakti, Inclusive Development, Climate Action and Energy Transition Issuance of E-passports to be rolled out this year India to roll out own Digital Currency by 2023 5G spectrum auctions to be conducted this year Capital expenditure is being stepped up to Rs 7.5 lakh crore Expands credit availability to MSMEs in hospitality sector by Rs 50,000 crore The outlay for public capital expenditure has been stepped up sharply by 35.4% from Rs 5.54 lakh crore to Rs 7.50 lakh cr. FM reduces Alternate Minimum Tax on co-operative societies tax rate to 15% from 18.5% Gift of cryptocurrencies to be taxed at the receiver’s end New provision to allow taxpayers to file an updated return. Updated returns can be filed within 2 years from the end of the relevant assessment year. Taxpayers can now file an updated return within 2 years from the relevant assessment year 30% tax on proceeds of virtual/digital assets with no deductions other than cost of acquisition 1% TDS to be levied on payments made on transfer of digital assets Tax Deduction Limit for State Govt Employees to NPS Raised to 14% From 10% Budget Makes No Change In Personal Income Tax Slabs For electric vehicle booster special policy on battery swapping Increase of EV battery production and development, special privilege to private sector 60 Lakh new jobs under the “Make in India” Focus on natural farming – zero budget farming Rs.2.7 lakh Cr allocation to farmers under MSP In next three year 400 new Vande Bharat trains will be added Set-up of Digital Universities 75 new digital banking units to be built Fresh allocation on solar module of ₹.19,500 crore In Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 5 infra push projects

The Finance Minister’s 5 big infra push projects: Also Read - Budget 2022 Tax Highlights: Income Tax Unchanged, 30 Per Cent Crypto Tax; Watch Video