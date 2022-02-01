Budget 2022 Key Highlights:
- Four priority areas in Budget to steer economy for 25 years
- PM Gati Shakti, Inclusive Development, Climate Action and Energy Transition
- Issuance of E-passports to be rolled out this year
- India to roll out own Digital Currency by 2023
- 5G spectrum auctions to be conducted this year
- Capital expenditure is being stepped up to Rs 7.5 lakh crore
- Expands credit availability to MSMEs in hospitality sector by Rs 50,000 crore
- The outlay for public capital expenditure has been stepped up sharply by 35.4% from Rs 5.54 lakh crore to Rs 7.50 lakh cr.
- FM reduces Alternate Minimum Tax on co-operative societies tax rate to 15% from 18.5%
- Gift of cryptocurrencies to be taxed at the receiver’s end
New provision to allow taxpayers to file an updated return. Updated returns can be filed within 2 years from the end of the relevant assessment year.
- Taxpayers can now file an updated return within 2 years from the relevant assessment year
- 30% tax on proceeds of virtual/digital assets with no deductions other than cost of acquisition
- 1% TDS to be levied on payments made on transfer of digital assets
- Tax Deduction Limit for State Govt Employees to NPS Raised to 14% From 10%
- Budget Makes No Change In Personal Income Tax Slabs
- For electric vehicle booster special policy on battery swapping
- Increase of EV battery production and development, special privilege to private sector
- 60 Lakh new jobs under the “Make in India”
- Focus on natural farming – zero budget farming
- Rs.2.7 lakh Cr allocation to farmers under MSP
- In next three year 400 new Vande Bharat trains will be added
- Set-up of Digital Universities
- 75 new digital banking units to be built
- Fresh allocation on solar module of ₹.19,500 crore
- In Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s 5 infra push projects
- Highway expansion by 25,000 km
- Rs 60,000 crore on Nal se Jal scheme
- Five river link projects across various states
- Rs 48,000 crore on PM housing scheme
- North East infrastructure development