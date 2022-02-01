Budget 2022 Key Highlights: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-2023. Watch video to know about the key highlights.Also Read - Budget 2022: From Affordable Housing To Urban Planning, Key Takeaways For Real Estate Sector

 Sector-wise highlights of the 2022 Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman:

  1. Four priority areas in Budget to steer economy for 25 years
  2. PM Gati Shakti, Inclusive Development, Climate Action and Energy Transition
  3. Issuance of E-passports to be rolled out this year
  4. India to roll out own Digital Currency by 2023
  5. 5G spectrum auctions to be conducted this year
  6. Capital expenditure is being stepped up to Rs 7.5 lakh crore
  7. Expands credit availability to MSMEs in hospitality sector by Rs 50,000 crore
  8. The outlay for public capital expenditure has been stepped up sharply by 35.4% from Rs 5.54 lakh crore to Rs 7.50 lakh cr.
  9. FM reduces Alternate Minimum Tax on co-operative societies tax rate to 15% from 18.5%
  10. Gift of cryptocurrencies to be taxed at the receiver’s end
  11. New provision to allow taxpayers to file an updated return. Updated returns can be filed within 2 years from the end of the relevant assessment year.
  13. 30% tax on proceeds of virtual/digital assets with no deductions other than cost of acquisition
  14. 1% TDS to be levied on payments made on transfer of digital assets
  15. Tax Deduction Limit for State Govt Employees to NPS Raised to 14% From 10%
  16. Budget Makes No Change In Personal Income Tax Slabs
  17. For electric vehicle booster special policy on battery swapping
  18. Increase of EV battery production and development, special privilege to private sector
  19. 60 Lakh new jobs under the “Make in India”
  20. Focus on natural farming – zero budget farming
  21. Rs.2.7 lakh Cr allocation to farmers under MSP
  22. In next three year 400 new Vande Bharat trains will be added
  23. Set-up of Digital Universities
  24. 75 new digital banking units to be built
  25. Fresh allocation on solar module of ₹.19,500 crore
  26. In Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 5 infra push projects

The Finance Minister's 5 big infra push projects:

  • Highway expansion by 25,000 km
  • Rs 60,000 crore on Nal se Jal scheme
  • Five river link projects across various states
  • Rs 48,000 crore on PM housing scheme
  • North East infrastructure development