Chinese smartphone companies in India have been on the ride with government agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax (IT) Department, etc. In fact, recently, some reports came in claiming that the government is seeking to stop Chinese smartphone sales under Rs 12,000 in India. While another report slammed such news development. As per IDC study, Chinese smartphone players dominate the Indian market, with a combined share of over 66 per cent market share. While brands like Redmi, Realme, OPPO, Vivo, Tecno and Infinix, combined, have an even larger share of about 80 per cent in the budget smartphone segment under Rs 12,000 in India. In this video we have listed 5 non-chinese smartphones under Rs 12,000.