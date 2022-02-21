Logitech Wireless Mechanical keyboard and Mouse launch: Swiss brand Logitech on 15th of February, launched new POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard and a wireless mouse alongside. The latest launches come up with smart and cute designs. The pop colors are the USP of the products. The wireless keyboard is light weighted and is easy to carry. It has got has four swappable emoji keys, while the POP mouse has high precision optical tracking and has a range of 1,000 to 4,000dpi. The new devices are available in very unique color options like blast, Daydream and Heartbreaker. Checkout this video to know about the features, specs and price in a detailed way and whether you should consider buying or not.Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64MP Triple Rear Camera And MediaTek Dimensity 900SoC Launched In India, Checkout Price And Specs