Bus Converted To Mobile School For Poor In Unique Initiative In Gujarat’s Surat – Watch Video

This bus would be used to teach 32 children and classes will be held for three hours daily. This unique initiative has been taken by Vidyakunj-Vidyapeeth Group of Surat.

Surat, Gujarat: For children living in slums, footpaths, a mobile school has been started in Surat, Gujarat. In a unique initiative, a bus has been converted into a mobile classroom equipped with benches, carpets, a television, lights, a fan and internet connectivity. This bus would be used to teach 32 children and classes will be held for three hours daily. This unique initiative has been taken by Vidyakunj-Vidyapeeth Group of Surat. “I think that education is necessary for children. Even for those living on footpaths. Because with education, they can make their life better. We have tried to provide every possible amenity in this mobile school bus. Currently, there are 32 children who are being taught in this bus. But if the number increases, we will conduct two batches of 3 hours each.”