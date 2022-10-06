Things to keep in mind while buying a bike: The festive season has started. However, there are still few days left for Diwali to come. During this, the sale of bikes increases significantly. In such a situation, if you are also planning to buy a new bike on this occasion, then there are certain things that you need to keep in mind before buying a new motorcycle. And if you don’t pay attention these things then you can miss buying good deal from the market. So let’s take a look at what these points are. Watch video.Also Read - How To Download Aadhaar Card, PAN Card And Other Documents On WhatsApp? Step By Step Guide - Watch Video