C295 Aircraft: Newest Addition to IAF’s transport fleet can change the game?

In a significant boost to the Indian Air Force, India got its first C-295 multi-role aircraft from Spain. Hailed as the ‘world's most versatile aircraft’, the Airbus C-295 will strengthen tactical airlift capabilities of IAF. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on September 13 received the aircraft’s keys in a ceremonial event. IAF Chief also took stock of the new aircraft and tried his hands at flying ‘versatile big bird.

