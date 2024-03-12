Home

Video Gallery

CAA rules explained: How to apply for citizenship? Who are included and excluded?

CAA rules explained: How to apply for citizenship? Who are included and excluded?

Hello, everyone! Welcome to India.com. Today, we have an important topic to discuss – the Citizenship Amendment Act, often abbreviated ...

Hello, everyone! Welcome to India.com. Today, we have an important topic to discuss – the Citizenship Amendment Act, often abbreviated as CAA. This controversial legislation has been a hot topic of debate, and today, we’ll explore the key issues it aims to solve.

Before going forward let’s first know, what CAA is? The Bill proposed to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955, and sought to make foreign illegal migrants of certain religious communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan eligible for Indian citizenship

Before the new rules were implemented, the citizenship in India was regulated by the Citizenship Act, 1955. The Bill specifies that citizenship may be acquired in India through five criteria – by birth in India, by descent, through registration, by naturalisation like extended residence in India, and by incorporation of territory into India.

The amendments on citizenship for illegal migrants will not apply to certain areas. These include the tribal areas of Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura, as included in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The exceptions also include the states regulated by the “Inner Line” permit under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulations 1873.

In his post on X, Shah shared details about the government’s notification of the Citizenship Act. The notification includes forms where those seeking Indian citizenship have to fill in details including name, parents and spouse’s name, date of entry into India, occupation, and which minority community they belong to.

Applicants also have to provide details about the family members who are staying with them in India. They have to also mention details of criminal proceedings, if any.

Furthermore, applicants have to fill out an oath of allegiance to the Indian Constitution. They have to submit documents including a copy of a valid or expired foreign passport, and a copy of a valid or expired residential permit.

“Evidence of the date of birth of the parents viz. a copy of the passport or birth certificate. In case of non-availability of passport of mother/ father, birth certificate of the applicant clearly indicating the name, address and nationality of mother/ father,” the notification states.

One of the primary objectives of the CAA is to provide a fast-track pathway to Indian citizenship for persecuted minorities from neighboring countries. These communities, such as Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains, and Parsis, facing religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, may find refuge in India.

The CAA is also seen as a humanitarian effort, providing a legal framework for those seeking asylum due to religious persecution. By addressing these issues, the law intends to uphold India’s long-standing tradition of providing refuge to those in need.

The CAA attempts to address the status of people who have been residing in India for an extended period but lack proper citizenship documentation. By offering a streamlined process for eligible individuals, the law seeks to reduce the number of stateless people.

Now, it’s essential to acknowledge that the CAA has faced criticism and concerns from various quarters. Critics argue that it may exclude certain groups and challenge the secular fabric of the nation. It’s crucial to have a balanced perspective on this issue.

In conclusion, the Citizenship Amendment Act is a complex and multifaceted legislation aiming to address specific issues related to citizenship and religious persecution. It’s crucial for us as responsible citizens to stay informed, engage in constructive dialogue, and work towards solutions that ensure justice and inclusivity for all.

Thank you for joining us today on India.com. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe for more informative content. Until next time, stay informed and stay curious!

#caa #amitshah #citizenshipamendmentact

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/

Also Read: Centre Likely To Notify CAA Rules Before Implementation of Model Code of Conduct