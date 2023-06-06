ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Cabbage Can Help You Lose Weight, Know Amazing Health Benefits Of This Nutritious Leafy Veggie – Watch Video

Cabbage Can Help You Lose Weight, Know Amazing Health Benefits Of This Nutritious Leafy Veggie – Watch Video

Eating cabbage on a regular basis can keep our heart problems at bay. Not just this, it also aids in weight loss as cabbage is low in calories and fat.

Published: June 6, 2023 10:49 AM IST

By Video Desk

Cabbage health benefits: Cabbage or Patta Gobhi may not be one of the most attractive vegetables, but is full of nutrients that keep the body healthy. The crunchy vegetable is rich  in antioxidants, vitamin c, fiber and vitamin k and comes in a variety of shapes and colors including red, purple white and green. Consuming cabbage can provide immense health benefits. Watch video.

Also Watch

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.