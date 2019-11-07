Do you think that you are too young to be suffering from arthritis? If yes, you are mistaken. This joint problem can occur at any stage of life. In fact, it can affect newborns as well. Arthritis is characterized by debilitating symptoms like joint pain, stiffness, swelling, and fever sometimes. This disease is basically of two types namely osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. The latter is quite common in youth and it occurs due to the improper functioning of your immune system. When your body’s defense system unknowingly attacks its own cells and lining of the joint capsule, your bone, and cartilage within the joint get damaged and you experience symptoms of arthritis. Notably, having a family history of the condition, being female and young, having a previous joint injury, and obesity increases your chance of developing rheumatoid arthritis. Watch this video to know about what our experts have to say about the condition.