Say yes to a healthy living
– Is it okay to exercise or play sports on an empty stomach?
This question arises in the minds of many people who usually want to workout in the morning. Some studies claim one must avoid eating much before any workout. Watch video to find out whether is it okay to exercise or play sports on an empty stomach, how the mechanism of body works while exercising in a fasting state and the disadvantages of working out on an empty stomach by celebrity nutritionist, Manisha Chopra in this special series Say yes to a healthy living.