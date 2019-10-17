There is an ongoing debate about if lactose intolerance can cause irritable bowel syndrome. But the fact that is available everywhere suggests that both are two different conditions with the same symptoms. But according to those who believe that lactose intolerance can cause IBS, lactose in the intake of lactose-containing food by lactose-intolerant people can lead to colon dysfunction that can further lead to irritable bowel syndrome. Watch this video and know yourself, what the experts have to say. Notably, lactose intolerance is a condition in which the patient’s body becomes unable to digest lactose (sugar) in milk leading to lactose malabsorption. This can cause diarrhoea, nausea, gas, bloating etc. Whereas irritable bowel syndrome is a condition of the large intestine which is characterised by diarrhoea, excess gas, mucus in stool, abdominal pain etc.